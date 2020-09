State Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, joined Inside California Politics to talk about SB 145 and how it has made him a target of the conspiracy group QAnon.

Related Content Gov. Newsom signs sex offender bill intended to bring legal equality to LGBTQ defendants

Critics claim the bill “normalizes pedophilia.” The senator says that’s false.

“SB 145 is legislation that ends discrimination against LGBTQ young people on the sex offender registry,” Wiener told Inside California Politics.