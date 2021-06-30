Caitlyn Jenner announces statewide campaign bus tour

Inside California Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality now running for California governor, is officially kick-starting her campaign with a multicity bus tour.

In an exclusive interview with Inside California Politics’ Frank Buckley, Jenner said she intends to embark on a three-week bus tour of the entire state.

“I’m gonna go over to every small little town, every day, a different town, we’re gonna go all the way through it – meet the people, talk, rally, and do it that way,” she said.

Jenner said she will start the tour when she returns from an overseas trip Aug. 9, giving a projected date to start “probably the 11th or the 12th, somewhere in there.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News