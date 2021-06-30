Caitlyn Jenner announces statewide campaign bus tour

Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality now running for California governor, is officially kick-starting her campaign with a multicity bus tour.

In an exclusive interview with Inside California Politics’ Frank Buckley, Jenner said she intends to embark on a three-week bus tour of the entire state.

“I’m gonna go over to every small little town, every day, a different town, we’re gonna go all the way through it – meet the people, talk, rally, and do it that way,” she said.

Jenner said she will start the tour when she returns from an overseas trip Aug. 9, giving a projected date to start “probably the 11th or the 12th, somewhere in there.”