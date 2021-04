If California sees a recall election this fall, Caitlyn Jenner could be among dozens of opponents vying to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Jenner, 71, has been consulting with GOP advisers as she mulls running for governor, the Associated Press reported.

Los Angeles Times politics reporter Seema Mehta and Daily Beast reporter Blake Montgomery spoke to Inside California Politics about the latest on the recall effort on April 18, 2021.