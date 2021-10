Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, D-Rolling Hills Estates, joined Inside California Politics to discuss the state’s role in the UN Climate Change Conference, which kicked off Sunday.

“We are proud to lead by example and we will take our place at the COP conference as the world’s 5th largest economy,” Muratsuchi said. “Certainly we need to follow up with the goals, with the promises, with real action.”

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Oct. 31, 2021.