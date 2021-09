California gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder joined Inside California Politics to discuss why he does not plan to enforce vaccine mandates if elected governor.

“I encourage people to get vaccinated but there are a lot of other people who feel differently,” Elder said.

The conservative radio talk show host continues to dominate the field to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in Tuesday’s vote, a recent poll found.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Sept. 12, 2021.