California’s Health and Human Services secretary discusses state school vaccination mandate

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary, joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss the state’s school vaccination mandate and why it’s not guaranteed to start in time for the next school year.

“If it happens early next year, we could see the California mandate kick in by July,” Ghaly said.

Ghaly also said that fully vaccinated people are far less at-risk at holiday gatherings this season.

“This is what you earn because we have such a great level of vaccination in our state,” Ghaly said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Nov. 7, 2021.