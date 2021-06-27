CapRadio’s Scott Rod discusses report on how Gov. Newsom misled the public about state’s wildfire prevention efforts

CapRadio’ Scott Rodd joined Inside California Politics to discuss his reporting on how Gov. Gavin Newsom misrepresented his accomplishments on wildfire prevention efforts ahead of a potentially devastating fire season.

“We found that actually less than 12,000 acres had work done on them, which is about 13% of what Newsom claimed,” Rodd said.

Officials later said that the work they had done protected 90,000 acres.

“It’s important again to hold leaders accountable to the words that they use to describe these projects,” Rodd said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on June 27, 2021.