Debate continues over COVID-19 vaccine passports

Harvard Medical School Professor Martin Kulldorff and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman spoke to Inside California Politics about the idea of using vaccine passports to verify COVID-19 immunization status.

“Vaccine passports is a terrible idea from a public health perspective,” Kulldorff said. “Public health is based on trust … Vaccine passport is a form of coercion, diminishes that trust.”

Litman disagreed, saying the real problem is when people have to be in settings where they’re not sure whether others are vaccinated against the virus.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on April 4, 2021