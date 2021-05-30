Democratic CA state senator says early recall election would be best for Newsom

California State Senator Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, discussed the benefits of an early election for Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Glazer said that Newsom has done a good job with vaccine distribution and called his revised budget “thoughtful and generous with how we could help the state recover from this pandemic.”

The state senator went on to say that not only would expediting the recall election work in Newsom’s favor for those reasons, but the biggest unknowns the governor faces include issues more prevalent later in the year, such as wildfires and children returning to the classroom.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on May 30, 2021.