Democratic CA state senator wants to raise awareness of ‘red flag’ gun laws

California State Senator Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, discussed the state’s gun laws.

Cortese said that he had a “rude awakening” regarding California’s gun laws and called for heightened awareness of the state’s “red flag” laws in the wake of San Jose’s mass shooting.

California’s red flag law allows family members, employers and, by extension, employees to petition the court to prohibit a person they believed was a danger to themselves or others from possessing firearms.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on June 6, 2021.