Former CA state Sen. Perata leading effort to remove names from Newsom recall petition

Former State Sen. Don Perata is leading a new campaign aimed at asking people to remove their names from the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But the campaign is running out of time as the deadline for county registrars to verify signatures approaches on April 29.

“If you sign a petition at a supermarket to ban sugar, put that on the ballot, I can find that out, who you are, and I can campaign to you. I can try to dissuade you,” Perata said. “When you do a recall, there’s no such thing. For some reason, those signatures are shrouded. So, it becomes a little like a star chamber.”

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on April 18, 2021.