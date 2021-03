Former Rep. Doug Ose, who represented the 3rd Congressional District north of Sacramento for three terms more than 15 years ago, talks about his priorities on his candidacy for governor.

“I think people — regardless if they’re Republicans or Democrats — are tired of elected leaders running for the next office, and not taking care of today’s business. I’m going to take care of today’s business; I’m not running for president,” Ose told Inside California Politics.

This segment aired March 21, 2021.