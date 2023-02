(Inside California Politics) — Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s decision not to seek reelection.

Boxer and Sen. Feinstein served together representing California in the Senate between 1993 and January 2017.

Boxer also discusses the legacy Sen. Feinstein will leave behind, as well as the race to replace her in 2024.