Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get answers during our California statewide town hall

Nexstar’s California television stations, including KTLA, will host a live town hall next week to help answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The broadcast will feature California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris and a panel of doctors from California’s largest health providers.

Viewers can submit their questions on Twitter using the hashtag #insideCApolitics and tagging @CAinsider.

“Inside California Politics: Ending the Pandemic” will air at 7 p.m. March 10 on six Nexstar stations across the state: KRON in San Francisco, KTXL in Sacramento, KTLA in Los Angeles, KGET in Bakersfield, KSEE in Fresno and KSWB in San Diego. The town hall will also stream on each station’s website.

The one-hour event will be hosted by Frank Buckley of KTLA and Nikki Laurenzo of KTXL.

The town hall will feature California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris and representatives from CVS Health, Kaiser Permanente, UCLA Health, UC Davis Health, Stanford Medicine and Dignity Health.