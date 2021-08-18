How to watch the upcoming California recall candidates debate on KTLA

At 7 p.m. Thursday in San Francisco, Inside California Politics is hosting a debate among select candidates seeking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election.

Confirmed candidates include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley. Candidates have been invited to participate based on Nexstar Media Inc.’s debate qualifying criteria that was provided to campaigns.

The debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

StationNetworkLocationStation website Social
KTLACWLos AngelesKTLA.com@KTLA
KRONMyNetSan FranciscoKRONon.tv@KRON4News
KSWBFOXSan DiegoFOX5SanDiego.com@fox5sandiego
KTXLFOXSacramentoFOX40.com@FOX40
KGETNBCBakersfieldKGET.com@KGETnews
KSEENBCFresnoyourcentralvalley.com@KSEE24

California Governor Recall Debate – Television Broadcast and Live-Stream
KRON4 Studios live in San Francisco
Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
7 – 8 p.m. PST

Moderators:

Learn more about the recall debate and the participating candidates here.

