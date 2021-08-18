How to watch the upcoming California recall candidates debate on KTLA

At 7 p.m. Thursday in San Francisco, Inside California Politics is hosting a debate among select candidates seeking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election.

Confirmed candidates include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley. Candidates have been invited to participate based on Nexstar Media Inc.’s debate qualifying criteria that was provided to campaigns.

The debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Location Station website Social KTLA CW Los Angeles KTLA.com @KTLA KRON MyNet San Francisco KRONon.tv @KRON4News KSWB FOX San Diego FOX5SanDiego.com @fox5sandiego KTXL FOX Sacramento FOX40.com @FOX40 KGET NBC Bakersfield KGET.com @KGETnews KSEE NBC Fresno yourcentralvalley.com @KSEE24

KRON4 Studios live in San Francisco

Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

7 – 8 p.m. PST

Moderators:

Frank Buckley, KTLA news anchor @FrankBuckleyTV

Nikki Laurenzo, KTXL news anchor @NikkiLaurenzo

Learn more about the recall debate and the participating candidates here.