How to watch the upcoming California recall candidates debate on KTLA

At 7 p.m. Thursday in San Francisco, Inside California Politics is hosting a debate among select candidates seeking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election.
Confirmed candidates include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley. Candidates have been invited to participate based on Nexstar Media Inc.’s debate qualifying criteria that was provided to campaigns.
The debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:
|Station
|Network
|Location
|Station website
|Social
|KTLA
|CW
|Los Angeles
|KTLA.com
|@KTLA
|KRON
|MyNet
|San Francisco
|KRONon.tv
|@KRON4News
|KSWB
|FOX
|San Diego
|FOX5SanDiego.com
|@fox5sandiego
|KTXL
|FOX
|Sacramento
|FOX40.com
|@FOX40
|KGET
|NBC
|Bakersfield
|KGET.com
|@KGETnews
|KSEE
|NBC
|Fresno
|yourcentralvalley.com
|@KSEE24
California Governor Recall Debate – Television Broadcast and Live-Stream
KRON4 Studios live in San Francisco
Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
7 – 8 p.m. PST
Moderators:
- Frank Buckley, KTLA news anchor @FrankBuckleyTV
- Nikki Laurenzo, KTXL news anchor @NikkiLaurenzo
Learn more about the recall debate and the participating candidates here.