(Inside California Politics) — Former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss relations with China and diplomacy.



Panetta explained his thoughts on Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to California, why he believes The White House should explore another meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi, as well as the “weakness” he believes Russia and China have sensed in the U.S.





