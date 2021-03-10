‘Inside California Politics: Ending the Pandemic’ town hall special airs Wednesday at 7 p.m.

'Inside California Politics: Ending the Pandemic' will be streamed live on this page starting at 7 p.m.

Nexstar’s California television stations are hosting a live town hall tonight to help answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Inside California Politics: Ending the Pandemic will feature California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris and a panel of doctors and experts from the state’s largest health care providers:

David Lubarsky, UC Davis Health CEO

Dr. Stephen Parodi, infectious disease specialist and clinical lead for Kaiser Permanente’s coronavirus response

Dr. Sree Chaguturu, CVS Health senior vice president and chief medical officer

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, Stanford Medicine infectious disease specialist

Dr. Nicholas Testa, chief physician executive of CommonSpirit Health’s southwestern division

Dr. Eve M. Glazier, president of the UCLA Faculty Practice Group and associate clinical professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine.

Also joining us is state Senate pro Tem Toni Atkins, Sen. Dr. Richard Pan and Sen. Josh Newman.

Also joining us is state Senate pro Tem Toni Atkins, Sen. Dr. Richard Pan and Sen. Josh Newman.

Submit your questions on Twitter using the hashtag #insideCApolitics and tagging the @CAInsider Twitter account. Inside California Politics: Ending the Pandemic, hosted by Nikki Laurenzo and Frank Buckley will air tonight at 7 p.m. on six Nexstar stations across from the state: FOX40 in Sacramento, KRON4 in San Francisco, KTLA in Los Angeles, KGET in Bakersfield, KSEE24 in Fresno and FOX5 in San Diego.