San Francisco Chronicle Senior Political Writer Joe Garofoli joined Inside California Politics to talk about what Republicans need to overcome to win in the gubernatorial recall.

“When only 24, 25% of California registered voters are Republicans, you need to get somebody else on your side if you’re going to win any kind of statewide election in California,” Garofoli said. “They haven’t done that yet.”

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Sept. 5, 2021.