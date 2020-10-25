Inside the Bullpen: Congressional races heat up in Central Valley and SoCal’s most conservative district

Kathleen Bade of KSWB in San Diego and Alexan Balekian of KSEE in Fresno join Inside California Politics to discuss two notable congressional races in the state.

First, we discuss the costly and intense battle in District 21, which includes parts of Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties. Democratic incumbent T.J. Cox is trying to fend off a challenge from Republican David Valadao, who once held that seat before losing to Cox in 2018.

Next, we turn to California’s 50th Congressional District, a seat vacant since the resignation of Republican Duncan Hunter. There, former Republican U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa is running against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.