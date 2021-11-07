Inside the Bullpen: Democratic Party infighting, Virginia gubernatorial race

L.A. Times’ Melanie Mason and New Republic’s Michael Tomasky joined Inside California Politics to talk about fighting within the Democratic party and how parents — and the issue of education — played a role in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

“Democrats can go only as far as the 50th senator wants them to go,” Tomasky said.

“If Republicans are able to continue to have an advantage or at least come even with Democrats on education, that’s kind of a political earthquake,” mason said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Nov. 7, 2021.