Inside the Bullpen: On Devin Nunes’ decision to leave Congress to work for Trump

Los Angeles Times political reporter Seema Mehta and Washington Post political reporter Dave Weigel joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss former Rep. Devin Nunes’ decision to leave Congress to work for former President Donald Trump’s media company.

“I think that he is making a clear decision here, that this is the path that he sees forward rather than continuing in Congress,” Mehta said.

Weigel also explained why Nunes’ decision won’t have much of an impact in Republican efforts to regain the House.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Dec. 12, 2021.