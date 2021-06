Nikki Laurenzo is joined by the Los Angeles Times’ reporter Seema Mehta and the San Francisco Chronicle’s Joe Garofoli to discuss Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, and her stance on the filibuster.

“There’s an existential threat to what Joe Biden’s wants to put on the books, and they want her on board, particularly with the filibuster,” Garofoli said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on June 27, 2021.