Inside the Bullpen: What redistricting in California means for 2022 midterm election

The Los Angeles Times’ John Myers and elections analyst Nathan Gonzalez joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss how redistricting in California could impact the 2022 midterm election.

“I don’t know if we are going to see one party sweep a ton out of California,” Gonzalez said. “At least, California is in the game. There will be multiple competitive districts.”

Myers said much of the debate surrounding redistricting comes down to how communities are defined.

“Communities and the definitions of the community was the real takeaway — and I think that’s what this commission is going to struggle with.”

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Nov. 21, 2021.