Former FBI Director James Comey didn’t mince words in his reaction to a special counsel’s report on the FBI investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“There’s nothing new in that report about the FBI. No new facts,” Comey told KTLA 5 Morning News anchor Frank Buckley.

The 306-page report by Justice Department special counsel John Durham is refocusing negative attention on one of the most politically significant investigations in FBI history: the probe into whether Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was conspiring with Russia to tip the outcome of the election.

The findings aren’t flattering for the FBI, with Durham asserting that it rushed into the investigation without an adequate basis and routinely ignored or rationalized evidence that undercut its premise. The report catalogs a series of errors – though many were already documented years ago by a separate Justice Department inspector general report, and the FBI says it’s taken several dozen corrective steps on its own.

“(Durham’s) got his analysis and his take on things, but after all this time, there’s nothing new,” Comey said. “So my reaction honestly is – an enormous waste of time and taxpayer money to give us a nothingburger.”

Durham is due to appear on June 20 in a closed-door session with the House intelligence committee and will testify publicly the following day before the House Judiciary Committee, according to a person who discussed the dates on the condition of anonymity because they had not been publicly announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.