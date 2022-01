San Diego’s former mayor, Kevin Faulconer, joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss the lessons he learned during Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall election and his plans for 2022.

“The recall, unfortunately, turned into a circus, literally. We didn’t have the kind of substantive debate that I believe Californians expect and they deserve,” Faulconer said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Jan. 2, 2022.