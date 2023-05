KQED – San Francisco political correspondent Marisa Lagos and Los Angeles Times Sacramento Bureau Chief Laurel Rosenhall joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Gov. Newsom’s trip to Washington D.C. to fundraise for President Biden, as well as the race for governor in 2026 now that Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis has launched her campaign.

