California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss her experience attending the UN Climate Change Conference on behalf of the Golden State.

“California again finds itself leading the way on an initiative which is now gaining steam globally,” Kounalakis said. “It was very natural for us to be the first state in the United States to sign-on to the Edinburgh agreement.”

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Nov. 14, 2021.