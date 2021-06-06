Member of California’s new reparations committee discusses state’s study on the impact, lingering effects of racism

A member of the state’s Reparations Task Force joins Inside California Politics this week to discuss how the state is looking into the history and impact of racism.

The has launched a two-year study on how the state might compensate African Americans for slavery and its lingering effects as part of the recently formed reparations committee.

Rev. Amos Brown, a pastor and civil rights activist who is part of that committee, digs into and explains California’s role in perpetuating racism in the past and present, as well as the depth of harm that racism has caused.

“At this instance, we are concerned about what California’s complicity was in slavery and the oppression of Black people,” Brown said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on June 6, 2021.