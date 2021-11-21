Michael Tubbs, economic advisor to Gov. Newsom, talks about infrastructure bill and California housing crisis

Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, who now serves as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s special advisor for economic mobility and opportunity, joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss the recent infrastructure bill, California’s housing crisis — and his personal memoir being released.

“I don’t think anyone needs to earn shelter,” Tubbs said, responding to former California governor Jerry Brown’s suggestion there should be some form of accountability requirement for people receiving housing assistance.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Nov. 21, 2021.