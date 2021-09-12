Newsom recall rival Kevin Faulconer discusses L.A. Times recommendation

Gubernatorial recall candidate Kevin Faulconer joined Inside California Politics to talk about a Los Angeles Times editorial published last month that named him “the least bad option.”

“I appreciated that ringing endorsement from the L.A. Times,” Faulconer said.

However, the L.A. Times editorial staff stated that they “fervently oppose the recall of Gavin Newsom, and we do not support Kevin Faulconer for governor.”

“But for those who care about the stability of California, Faulconer is the least bad option in a recall field that ranges from the merely bad to the utterly catastrophic,” the L.A. Times stated.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Sept. 12, 2021.