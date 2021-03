Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced this week that her city will soon start giving out $500 a month to 600 residents for at least 18 months.

Schaaf and former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs spoke to Inside California Politics about giving residents guaranteed income.

“Poverty is not a personal failure. It is a policy failure,” Schaaf said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on March 28, 2021.