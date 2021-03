An Inside California Politics Emerson College poll shows only 38% of respondents would vote to recall the governor, which is short of the majority required.

But 58% of respondents believe it is time for a change for the 2022 election, when Gov. Gavin Newsom is up for re-election.

Spencer Campbell, the director of Emerson Polling, spoke with Inside California Politics for a segment that aired March 21, 2021.