Prominent Newsom recall proponent, Orrin Heatlie, discusses GOP prospects in recall

Orrin Heatlie, a retired Yolo County sheriff’s deputy who helped launch the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics to talk about the state of play in the upcoming gubernatorial recall election.

“I think they’re just as concerned with it as we are excited about it,” Heatlie said. “That is evidence based on the sheer number of resources they’re devoting to fight this recall and salvage this governor’s damaged career.”

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Sept. 12, 2021.