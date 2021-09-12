Prominent Newsom recall proponent, Orrin Heatlie, discusses GOP prospects in recall

Inside California Politics

by: Inside California Politics

Posted: / Updated:

Orrin Heatlie, a retired Yolo County sheriff’s deputy who helped launch the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics to talk about the state of play in the upcoming gubernatorial recall election.

“I think they’re just as concerned with it as we are excited about it,” Heatlie said. “That is evidence based on the sheer number of resources they’re devoting to fight this recall and salvage this governor’s damaged career.”

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Sept. 12, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News