Redistricting expert Paul Mitching joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss the drawing of new congressional, state and local election districts and what that means for the 2022 elections.

Mitching also discussed which statewide races Californians should pay attention to in the upcoming statewide races. Additionally, he broke down the congressional race for CA-9, which now includes Rep. Josh Harder.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Jan. 23, 2022.