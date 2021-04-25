Rep. Barbara Lee discusses Chauvin verdict, George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Following the guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, is focusing on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

While Lee says it was the verdict she was hoping for, the announcement came with mixed emotions.

“I realized that so many Black and brown people have died as a result of police murders that this just barely cracks the door to police accountability,” Lee said. “Because real justice would have meant that Mr. Floyd would not be dead, nor countless others of Black and brown people.”

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on April 25, 2021.