Rep. Barbara Lee on voting rights, need for federal intervention

Rep. Barbara Lee joined Inside California Politics this week to talk about voting rights and the need for intervention at the federal level.

“Federal protections are extremely important,” Lee said.

Lee also explained her frustration surrounding the failed voting rights bill in the Senate.

“What the Republicans are trying to do… is take away the constitutional right to vote, and to subvert our ability to access the ballot box,” Lee explained.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Jan. 23, 2022.