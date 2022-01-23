Rep. Barbara Lee on voting rights, need for federal intervention

Inside California Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Barbara Lee joined Inside California Politics this week to talk about voting rights and the need for intervention at the federal level.

“Federal protections are extremely important,” Lee said.

Lee also explained her frustration surrounding the failed voting rights bill in the Senate.

“What the Republicans are trying to do…  is take away the constitutional right to vote, and to subvert our ability to access the ballot box,” Lee explained.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Jan. 23, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News