Rep. Karen Bass talks about voter participation in California’s upcoming recall election

Rep. Karen Bass, one of the most prominent Black women in Congress, joined Inside California Politics to discuss her views on voter participation in the upcoming gubernatorial recall election and the recall process.

“I hope the state legislature really examines this process because it’s gotten completely out of hand and it is a tremendous waste of taxpayers’ money,” Bass said.

Bass also said she wants voters to know that voting ‘No’ on the first question of the ballot means keeping Gov. Gavin Newsom in office.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Aug. 15, 2021.