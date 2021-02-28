Rep. Karen Bass talks minimum wage, new policing bill

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, talks about the need for a minimum wage hike, which will not be included in the final stimulus bill.

“Why would we in the richest country in this history of the world essentially subject people to poverty wages?” Bass said. “And what happens when you work for big companies — say like a Walmart or something else — and you’re paid the minimum wage, well basically the federal government is subsidizing you.”

Bass adds that some people will likely qualify for government health care at those jobs.