In an interview for the special program “Inside California Politics: The Race for the Senate,” Rep. Katie Porter highlighted her relative newcomer status to Congress as the reason why voters should elect her to the U.S. Senate.

Porter says her relatively fresh approach to politics is what best separates her from her Democratic rivals, who have both been in Congress for more than 20 years.

“I am different because I haven’t been in Washington for a long time,” Porter said. “I’m relatively new. I entered politics in 2018 and so I do Congress a little bit differently.”

“I don’t take corporate PAC money and I never have,” Porter said. “That’s a big difference between me and the other two candidates.”

Porter’s main opponents Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Barbara Lee have both been in Congress for more than two decades, long before the progressives’ cause to push candidates to reject corporate PAC money picked up steam.

Lee and Schiff have taken pledges to not take corporate PAC money for their campaigns, with Schiff doing so for the first time this election cycle.

Poll shows Porter, Schiff leading in Senate primary race

Porter announced her campaign prior to current Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s official, though widely-expected, announcement that she would retire at the end of her term.

Porter said she isn’t calling for the longtime senator to retire and says Feinstein’s issues are far from the biggest problem in the Senate.

“I think the larger issue here really goes beyond any one person,” Porter said. “…The Senate hasn’t been working for quite some time.”

In a recent poll conducted by Inside California Politics and Emerson College Polling, Porter is in a statistical tie with Rep. Adam Schiff in the 2024 Senate primary election. Rep. Barbara Lee came third in the poll.

Porter has gained national attention for her tough questioning of company executives and government agency leaders during Congressional hearings and points to one of those as an example of her ability to get things done her way.

“When I questioned the director of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) during the early days of the COVID pandemic I pushed and pushed asking again and again until I got the director to ‘yes,’ that COVID testing would be free.” Porter said. “And within a matter of weeks it was.”

Some are calling for a Black woman to become the next Senator from California as the Senate has not had one since Kamala Harris left to become Vice President.

Porter says that representation is important and points to other Black women running for Senate in the same election cycle.

“We definitely need Black women in the Senate,” Porter said. “I’m really excited that we have several running this cycle… I think we’re looking really soon at having a couple of Black women in the Senate.”

“If elected I would be the only single mother of young kids in the U.S. Senate,” Porter said. “We do need a body of Senators who reflect the American peoples’ experience but that’s across every single element. It’s not just about race, its not just about gender. It’s about making sure we have multi-generational leadership.”

Porter states she will emphasize housing, energy initiatives

In the poll of California voters, respondents identified the economy, housing affordability, and homelessness as the issues they were the most concerned about.

Porter says housing is a priority for her too.

“Housing is the number one issue for me in this campaign,” Porter says. “What we see with street homelessness, the struggles that we see in our communities is really the tip of a larger problem with regard to the affordability of housing.”

Porter says the federal government should play a larger role in tackling homelessness and housing affordability.

“It’s more investment in homelessness prevention and permanent supportive housing, but it’s also investment in things like Section 8 vouchers… and leveraging federal government efforts to provide more private-market housing…” Porter said.

The Congresswoman from Orange County pointed to the nation’s growing green energy industry as a remedy for economic concerns.

“This is the fastest growing area of jobs in California,” Porter said. “We have to lead the way on environmental protection and that should translate into decades of good high paying jobs here as we lead the green energy revolution…”

Porter said her recent vote against raising the debt ceiling was over her opposition to changes to federal permitting process for energy projects in the bill.

“Californians know that two things are non-negotiable: protecting our environment and preventing default,” Porter said. “And sadly, this deal pitted those two core values against each other.”

“We cannot make our economy grow, particularly here in California, if we are engaging in legislative activity that sets us back from where we need to be in fighting climate change,” Porter said. “It is already creating economic harms through wildfires and other challenges here in California.”