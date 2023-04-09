(Inside California Politics) — Congresswoman Michelle Steel, R-Seal Beach, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the visit of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.



Rep. Steel was among the congressional delegation that met with President Tsai at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.



Steel discusses the meeting with President Tsai, and the reaction coming out of China.





