Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert joined Inside California co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the factors surrounding the deadly shooting in downtown Sacramento.

Schubert, who is also running as a No Party Preference candidate for California attorney general, discusses crime policies in California, a letter sent from her office arguing against the early release of one of the suspects and the perception of safety in California.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on April 10, 2022.