San Jose Assemblyman Ash Kalra talks single-payer health care proposal

Assemblymember Ash Kalra joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss his proposal for a single-payer healthcare system in California.

“If Californians want this, they should go to the ballot box and vote for it understanding what the tax is going to be… and the savings they are going to get,” Kalra said.

Kalra also said the “corporate bureaucracy” is crippling California.

“These insurance companies, hospital executives are living the high life off of our money,” Kalra explained.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Jan. 23, 2022.