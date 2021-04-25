Sec. Buttigieg discusses impact of American Jobs Plan

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Inside California Politics to discuss the American Jobs Plan‘s impact on California and the environment, saying he believes it’s one way to take on climate change.

“The transportation sector is the single biggest contributor of greenhouse gases,” Buttigieg said. “So that means every choice we make about transportation is already a climate decision, whether we recognize it or not.”

Calling it “the largest American jobs investment since World War II,” President Joe Biden last month introduced the $2.3 trillion spending plan to overhaul the country’s infrastructure, while speeding up the shift to cleaner energy sources and generating jobs.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on April 25, 2021.