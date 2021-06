U.S. Senator Alex Padilla joined Inside California Politics to discuss the For the People Act, a sweeping voting-rights and government reform measure.

“We need the For The People Act now more than ever,” Padilla said.

Padilla also discussed the ongoing debate surrounding the long-standing filibuster rule.

“It is not an exaggeration when we say our democracy is under attack, the stakes are too high,” Padilla said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on June 27, 2021.