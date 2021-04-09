Sen. Alex Padilla to discuss issues affecting Californians in special town hall broadcast

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla joins Inside California Politics for a special 30-minute town hall this weekend to talk about a range of topics affecting Californians.

The state’s newly appointed senator will discuss federal COVID-19 relief, following recent $1,400 direct payments to most people. There’s now a push among some Senate Democrats to make those payments recurring.

After a record number of migrant children were picked up at the border in March, Padilla will give his thoughts on the situation and the Biden administration’s border policies.

Padilla will also give his take on gun control, student loan debt cancellation, the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and whether he thinks “vaccine passports” are necessary.

The special broadcast will be hosted by Frank Buckley and Nikki Laurenzo. It will air on KTLA at 5:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 11.

Padilla was appointed by Newsom to fill the seat left vacant by Vice President Kamala Harris. He is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Security.

His first bill in the Senate would provide a pathway to citizenship for essential workers.

Padilla has said he intends to run for his first full term in 2022, when the Senate seat goes before California voters.