KTLA
Please enter a search term.
by: Inside California Politics
Posted: Mar 6, 2023 / 11:06 AM PST
Updated: Mar 6, 2023 / 11:06 AM PST
(Inside California Politics) — California Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his effort to streamline housing projects via SB-423, as well as the discussion surrounding CEQA.
Submit
Δ
For those who despised the itty-bitty bag, you’re in luck. In 2023, you no longer have to sacrifice convenience for chic, because oversized bags are back.
When you’re looking for unlimited on-demand hot water, a tankless water heater is the way to go. When selecting between Rinnai and Rheem, which is better?
While there are different kinds of wired speakers, the best for mobility are ones that use Bluetooth technology.