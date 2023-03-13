KTLA
Please enter a search term.
by: Inside California Politics
Posted: Mar 13, 2023 / 08:48 AM PDT
Updated: Mar 13, 2023 / 08:48 AM PDT
(Inside California Politics) — California Senator Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss California’s Reparations Task Force, and their recent meetings in Sacramento.
Submit
Δ
Last week, a recall notice for roughly 1.9 million Yeti coolers was released. Here’s what you need to know.
If you’re hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party this year, you’ll need decorations, drinkware for beverages and more to get everyone in a festive mood.
Baby bibs come in various designs to handle all types of messes as your baby goes through the early stages of growth.