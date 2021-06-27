SoCal Rep. Maxine Waters discusses House select committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack, infrastructure bill

Inside California Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, joined Inside California Politics to discuss the House Democrats’ attempt to set up a bipartisan select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“If they think it’s just going to go away because they’re not supporting it … We’re not going to buy into that,” Waters said. “We have to move forward.”

Waters also discussed the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“Housing is infrastructure … So, I’m looking for housing to be included and I’m not committing to anything until I see housing,” Waters said. “We have got to get the homeless off the street.”

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on June 27, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News