State Sen. Brian Dahle discusses Newsom’s gun policy, mask mandate

State Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, joined Inside California Politics this week to talk about why he opposes Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed gun policy as an answer to the Texas abortion law.

“I think he is off-base. He is using this as an opportunity to grandstand,” Dahle explained.

Dahle also weighed-in on California’s new mask mandate.

“I think that there needs to be more freedom for people to make choices on their own,” Dahle said.



