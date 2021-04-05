Submit your questions for upcoming Inside California Politics town hall with Sen. Alex Padilla

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla will join Inside California Politics this Sunday for a special 30-minute town hall.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla will join Inside California Politics this Sunday for a special 30-minute town hall that will air on KTLA.

Padilla, the state’s first Latino senator, will discuss a broad range of topics including COVID-19 relief, gun violence, immigration and voting rights. He will also field viewer questions related to those topics from Twitter.

Viewers can submit their questions by tagging @CAinsider on Twitter and using the hashtag #insideCApolitics.

Padilla was appointed to the Senate by Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the seat left vacant by Vice President Kamala Harris. Padilla is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Security.

His first bill in the Senate would provide a pathway to citizenship for essential workers.

The special will be hosted by Frank Buckley and Nikki Laurenzo.